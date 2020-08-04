The new facility, which is located near Lyon in Bourgoin Jallieu, will produce digitally printed flexible packaging, along with the roll-stock and pouches

US-based ePac Flexible Packaging has announced the expansion of its European operations into France with the opening of a new manufacturing facility.

The firm has planned to expand its network of flexible packaging production plants across the European continent.

The new facility, named ePac Lyon, is strategically located near Lyon, in Bourgoin Jallieu.

It will produce digitally printed flexible packaging, along with the roll-stock and pouches.

EPac’s UK operation will provide support for the new facility’s orders until the site is fully completed and starts operations.

ePac Lyon will be led by Jonathan Schmitt

ePac Holdings Europe managing director Johnny Hobeika said: “We are very excited to bring our fantastic concept to France and to start serving customers there.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we are on track with our mission to become a local supplier for brands of all sizes across Europe.

“They can now benefit from fast time to market full flexibility and sustainable production, and the ability to order-to-demand with small and medium run length jobs.”

The company said that the new facility will be led by Jonathan Schmitt as managing partner, with more than two decades of experience in printing and flexible packaging.

It will deliver custom printed roll-stock and pouches to customers within 10–15 working days from approval of artwork.

Currently, ePac Flexible Packaging has 18 facilities across Europe, the US, Canada, and Asia operational or scheduled to open this year.

Earlier this year, the company has announced plans to invest $6.5m to establish a new manufacturing facility in Henrico County, Virginia.

In December last year, ePac unveiled plans to open new manufacturing facilities in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Richmond, Virginia, as part of its expansion strategy.