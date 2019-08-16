OceanBound Plastic is a post-consumer resin collected from at-risk regions around the globe

Image: Envision Plastics has received NOL from FDA to create food packaging from recycled OceanBound Plastic. Photo: courtesy of Tibor Janosi Mozes from Pixabay.

Envision Plastics has secured a letter of non-objection (NOL) from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the creation of food packaging from recycled OceanBound Plastic.

OceanBound Plastic is a post-consumer resin collected from at-risk regions across the globe, specifically produced for direct food contact.

The NOL has been issued with respect to the suitability of Envision’s OceanBound Plastic when used at levels up to 100% in recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) packaging for all food types under Conditions of Use C-H.

Envision said that it has worked to better understand how it can help maximise the use of post-consumer resin in a manner that benefits the environment and supports the needs of its customers.

In 2017, the company introduced OceanBound Plastic, which leverages the capabilities of Envision’s global supply chain and manufacturing expertise to address the issue and offer a resin that can be readily incorporated into existing manufacturing processes.

Envision has collaborated with local communities in at-risk areas across the world to recover the plastic before it enters the ocean.

Envision Plastics general manager and senior vice-president Mark Shafer said: “We are thrilled to receive this NOL from the FDA – it has been years in the making. This product offers brands a solution to their 2025 sustainable packaging goals, in 2019, and now they can make good on their commitments.

“We are acutely aware of the image plastics have in the mainstream media and on social networks and are working on solutions to address the questions consumers have about the life cycle of plastics.

“Never has the desire of consumers and brands, to place their products in more sustainable packaging, been more evident.”

In February 2018, Envision Plastics introduced the first bottle made from 100% OceanBound Plastic.

Envision Plastics, part of the Consolidated Container Company (CCC), produces products such as EcoPrime, PRISMA, OceanBound Plastic and Deodorised Resin.

CCC has expertise in producing customised mid and short-run packaging solutions for the customers in the dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice markets.