Upon closing of the acquisition, Ball will continue to serve the growing demand for aluminium slugs and aluminium aerosol containers around the world from its eight facilities

Image: Envases del Plata is set to acquire Ball’s tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities in Argentina. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Metal packaging company Envases del Plata has agreed to acquire Argentinian tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities from sustainable packaging solutions provider Ball for an undisclosed sum.

Under the deal, Envases del Plata will acquire the tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities situated in Garin and San Luis.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Ball’s sustainable aluminium aerosol containers and aluminium slugs for global customers

Ball expects the business will continue to be operated in line with its successful long-term performance.

Upon completion of the deal, Ball will continue to provide sustainable aluminium aerosol containers and aluminium slugs for its global customers from its eight facilities situated in Canada, Czech Republic, France, India, Mexico, the UK and the US.

The global aluminium aerosol business of the company will continue to be managed by vice president and general manager Stan Platek.

In October 2018, Ball unveiled plans to stop production at its beverage packaging plant in San Martino, Italy, by the end of same year.

Ball also announced the transformation of one production line in its Nogara, Italy, beverage container facility to Sleek can.

In September same year, Ball Aerosol Packaging introduced Eyeris, a high-definition printing technique which provides photo-realistic quality can designs without digital printing.

In June 2018, Ball and Platinum Equity have entered into joint venture and definitive purchase agreements to form Ball Metalpack, a new packaging company to manufacture steel containers for aerosol products, food, household consumables, pet food, nutritional and other products in the US.

Platinum Equity owns 51% stake in Ball Metalpack, while Ball owns the remaining 49% interest in the company.

Ball provides sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the US government.

Along with its subsidiaries, Ball has 17,500 staff across the globe and reported net sales of $11.6bn (£9.5bn) in 2018.