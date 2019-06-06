Endoline Machinery, a UK-based manufacturer of end of line packaging machinery, has developed new three-in-one case erecting, packing and sealing solution, dubbed Case Packer.

Image: Endoline Machinery's new three in one case erecting, packing and sealing solution, Case Packer. Photo: courtesy of Endoline Automation.

The new high-speed, fully automated system is designed to offer a compact and cost effective alternative to installing three individual machines for the case erecting, packing and sealing.

The Case Packer is engineered to meet the demand for machines from UK manufacturers for automating their food packing lines while reducing footprint and manual labour.

Endoline Machinery sales director Andrew Yates said: “Working with the UK’s leading food manufacturers we are aware of the increasing demand for high speed, fully automated systems which will increase efficiency.

“We have re-engineered our case erectors and sealers to meet expectations for high speed, flexible systems, but by incorporating case packing we are now able to offer a complete end of line solution.”

Capable of handling products at high speeds of 12 cases per minute, the Case Packer integrates Endoline’s erecting and sealing systems with case packing technology.

Designed to handle any product packaging and orientation, the machine initially receives single products from an infeed conveyor which are then grouped according to the programmed pattern on a loading platform.

The group products are then lowered into a formed case below following which the filled case will be automatically closed and sealed on the top and bottom with tape.

Endoline’s Case Packer can be reprogrammed for the packing of different products and quantities. Furthermore, it can be customised to meet specific requirements.

Endoline said in a statement: “The compact design also makes it the ideal solution for production areas with limited available space as the full system is in one frame, rather than having three separate machines, therefore drastically reducing footprint.”

The firm plans to unveil the new case erecting, packing and sealing technology at the Packaging Machinery and Manufacturing (PPMA) Total Show 2019, which is scheduled to be held in National Exhibition Centre in Marston Green, UK, from 1 to 3 October.