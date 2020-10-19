The increased output will enable to advance the delivery of PopLok automatic tray formers to e-commerce customers

PopLok automatic tray forming machine for e-commerce. (Credit: Business Wire)

Florida-based packaging machinery manufacturer EndFlex has expanded its capabilities to ramp up the production of its PopLok automatic tray formers.

The company has increased output to boost the delivery of PopLok automatic tray formers to e-commerce customers in apparel, electronics, fulfilment, beauty, health, pet and home delivery meal kits.

EndFlex has designed PopLok tray forming machine to take flat corrugated tray blanks and automatically fold, tuck and orient them to make product loading quickly and efficiently.

The packaging machinery firm said that e-commerce companies mostly prefer cardboard lidded trays, as they can withstand the rigours of transportation and allow creating a quality presentation for the consumer.

PopLok automatic tray formers can produce 1,200 lidded cardboard trays per hour

The tray former can also be used for the production of high-end display trays used in retail stores to present consumer goods.

EndFlex operations vice president Jorge Perez said: “We are proud to be a USA based manufacturer of packaging machines and create well-paying technical jobs here in the state of Florida.”

Poplok family of fold and tuck tray forming machines have been developed to automatically form die cut trays. These machines can be used in two applications, including shippers and mailers, and display.

