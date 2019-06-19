Glass container manufacturer and bottler Encirc is planning to invest in new glass production line and boost glass production capacity at its site in Elton, Cheshire in the UK.

Image: Encirc's manufacturing plant in UK. Photo: courtesy of Encirc.

The firm plans to build what it claims to be the world’s first intelligent glass production line, ‘Industry 4.0-Ready’.

Encirc said that the new line featuring new technology will enable digital connection of the plant’s hot end (where bottles are produced) to the cold end (where bottles are inspected).

Planned to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2020, the new line will feature in-built intelligent swabbing, laser identification marking and inspection machines. It will be fully integrated to work alongside human operators, the firm said.

In addition to increasing the plant’s manufacturing capabilities, the new technology is expected to improve health and safety for operators.

The firm, in a statement, said: “With closed loop technology linking the hot end to the cold end, via instant digital information, the line’s efficiency will be unparalleled within the industry.”

Encirc is a part of the Vidrala Group, which is investing a total of €500m (£445m) across its plants in Europe including more than £140m in Encirc’s two plants in UK

Over a four-year period, Encirc is planning to rebuild all of its four furnaces at the two manufacturing sites.

The Industry 4.0-Ready glass production line will include the rebuilding of one of Elton’s two furnaces, which are claimed to be one of the largest of its kind in the global container glass industry.

Encirc managing director Adrian Curry said: “As more people begin to acknowledge this and choose glass packaging, there is, of course, an enormous pressure on the UK’s glass sector to respond and supply more containers.

“This is why Encirc and our parent company, Vidrala, are always investing in the most advanced technologies to ensure we produce more with less waste.

“Continuous improvement is what makes Encirc great. In 2018, we rebuilt a record-breaking container glass-melting furnace, the largest in existence. We didn’t stop there though, as from next year we’ll be the first glass manufacturer in the world to take advantage of an ‘Industry-4.0 Ready’ production line.

“Not only will these new cobotic processes help us further strengthen our market position, they will also support us in safeguarding and futureproofing our current workforce.”

Glassmaking equipment supplier Emhart Glass has been selected by Encirc to supply key equipment for the project.