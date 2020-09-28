The order for the new line was secured by Vega’s UK and Ireland agent, GTS (Europe)

Encase selects VEGA Altair 2000 Gluer. (Credit: GTS Europe)

International corrugated packaging producer, Encase, have chosen to invest in an Altair 2000 Gluer for their UK headquarters in Banbury. The order for the new line was secured by Vega’s UK and Ireland agent, GTS (Europe) Ltd.

“We have seen huge market growth and unprecedented demand for multi-point glued work,” said Mike Hartley, Group Technical Manager at Encase. “There has certainly been a marked shift in work mix and since most businesses returned to work from the Covid-19 lockdown, there has been a ramp up in demand for eCommerce style cases. Add to this the need for packing line speed improvements and the environmental pressure to remove brown sticky tape and the crash-lock case looks here to stay.”

Hartley continues, “Encase looked extensively at a variety of new generation machines that could meet the demand of 250,000 crash-lock boxes per day and one that offered a computerised fast set for change overs. We are delighted to be working with GTS and look forward to installing the Altair 2000 Gluer early in the New Year.”

Paul Herson, Sales Manager at GTS (Europe) Ltd adds, “It’s great to be able to supply Encase again, they have bought several machines from us recently and the Vega is perfect for their needs. It is a pleasure working with Mike and his team.”

