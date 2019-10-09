The handmade aluminium bottles are sustainable, reusable and refillable, which will help meet the shortage of eco-friendly cleaning products in green packaging

Vetroplas has been selected to supply a sustainable alternative to Elmkind's current single-use bottles (Credit: Vetroplas Packaging)

UK-based packaging company Vetroplas Packaging has been selected by natural cleaning product firm Elmkind to supply aluminium bottles to replace single-use plastic spray bottles.

The collaboration helps Vetroplas to introduce greener packaging to the cleaning product market.

Vetroplas’ handmade aluminium bottles are sustainable, reusable and refillable, which will help meet the shortage of eco-friendly cleaning products in sustainable packaging.

The aluminium bottles are available with FEA15 crimp necks and screw necks

The bottles are the latest addition to Vetroplas’ range of packaging, built on the company’s green credentials, and have attracted customers in various sectors.

Vetroplas said that the bottles, available with FEA15 crimp necks and screw necks, offer significant barrier properties and protection from light and moisture, making them suitable for a variety of products, including perfume and skincare.

The bottles are available in sizes from 50ml to 750ml and provide personalisation by using latest decoration techniques, such as full colouring, offset printing, foil stamping and embossing.

Vetroplas said that sustainable and aesthetically pleasing packaging is more important and the aluminium range ticks all the eco-boxes while also offering a distinctive, modern and practical packaging solution.

Vetroplas produces premium glass, plastic and aluminium bottles, jars, airless containers and flexible tubes with focus on quality and sustainability. It serves UK cosmetics and personal care markets.

In 2015, the firm launched a range of packaging tubes using in-mould labelling technology.

The tubes are designed by the company’s Franco-Spanish tube manufacturing partner CTL/Tuboplast.

With this launch, Vetroplas has become the first company to offer the easy supply tube in the UK. Such tubes were previously available to CTL’s customer base in the US.

The tubes are claimed to support metallic effects, matt and gloss finishes, and photographic CMYK images.