Image: Elev8 Brands has announced new flavours, packaging and distribution partner. Photo: courtesy of Julia Teichmann from Pixabay.

Elev8 Brands, a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, announces growth of subsidiary Elev8 Hemp, LLC, through product expansion and repackaging of ready-to-drink CBD-infused iced tea, as well as a new distribution partner.

“CBD has incredible benefits, such as improving blood circulation, lowering blood pressure and promoting natural energy,” says Ryan Medico, Elev8 Hemp’s CEO. “That’s why we’re excited to grow our product offerings and make them readily available to people who want to live healthier, happier lives.”

To stay at the forefront of the CBD-infused beverage market and meet the demand for additional flavors of its most popular product, Elev8 Hemp will introduce the highly anticipated peach, raspberry and hibiscus green iced teas later this year. These flavors were chosen based on innovation, industry trends and consumer demand. Peach and raspberry top many consumer-favorites lists, including Amazon’s top-selling iced tea products based on sales, while the hibiscus green tea flavor capitalizes on a rising trend among food and beverage products. All iced tea flavors, including the original lemon, will be the first to feature redesigned packaging showcasing the company’s new logo.

“We set out to differentiate the Elev8 Hemp brand by developing an identity that celebrates the eight core product benefits. The new branding highlights the company as a leader in the CBD- and hemp-infused beverage industry and positions it to quickly build market share,” explains Joe Gornik, Bright Rain creative director.

The company will extend its new branding across all product packaging and the website.

Green Acres Organic Pharms, Elev8 Hemp’s newest distribution partner, is the first to bring the company’s products to consumers in Alabama. This partnership strengthens rapid expansion, increasing the availability of quality hemp and CBD products to new markets.

“Green Acres Organic Pharms is proud to be partnering with Elev8 Hemp,” says Anthony Carmelo, Founder-CEO of the distributor. “We’re excited to bring CBD products we love to our beautiful home state and to people who will greatly benefit from them.”

Source: Company Press Release