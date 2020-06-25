The new fulfilment software is part of the MarketDirect suite of web-to-print, eCommerce and cross media solutions

Electronics For Imaging has introduced new fulfilment software for print and packaging businesses. (Credit: Jens P. Raak from Pixabay)

Electronics For Imaging (EFI) has introduced a new automated EFI MarketDirect Fulfillment software for commercial printing and packaging businesses.

Part of the MarketDirect suite of web-to-print, eCommerce and cross-media solutions, the new fulfilment software enables to establish a seamless order-to-fulfilment workflow to help businesses expand service offerings and improve efficiency in warehouse operations.

The new inventory management software will also allow existing MarketDirect StoreFront web-to-print/eCommerce users to minimise the time and complexities required to start and manage print fulfilment operations.

MarketDirect Fulfillment software is also said to leverage the latest in web eCommerce technology to offer an advanced administrative dashboard for the management of both clients and orders.

The print and packaging businesses, in-plant print centres and corporate marketing communications teams can use the new fulfilment software for the creation of immersive order and fulfilment portals for customers with an easy-to-use with an easy-to-use administrative dashboard for staff.

The Sourcing Group has already tested the new fulfilment software

The MarketDirect Fulfillment software, which is offered as an always-on EFI cloud-managed solution, enables to avoid customer concerns about server availability and uptime for the companies.

EFI’s new fulfilment software can also be incorporated with comprehensive EFI Productivity Suite MIS/ERP workflows for end-to-end, automated business and production management.

The Sourcing Group, a New York City-based print, marketing collateral and branded merchandise enterprise strategy provider, has already tested the new fulfilment software.

The Sourcing Group chief marketing officer Lynn Smith said: “EFI MarketDirect Fulfillment is a game-changer.

“With full integration of our web-to-print and fulfilment services, we can manage our clients with one central solution, providing a more integrated experience for our customers and better automation for our production team.”

