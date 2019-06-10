US-based protective packaging solutions provider EFP has unveiled plans to establish operations in Evansville, Indiana.

EFP is set to invest $2.1m (£1.6m) to lease a 100,000ft² shell building situated in Vanderburgh Industrial Park. The new facility is expected to be operational by November this year.

Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) president Elaine Bedel said: “We’re excited EFP has selected Vanderburgh County for its fourth manufacturing facility.

“EFP’s commitment to add an additional Indiana manufacturing operation is a testament to the pro-growth business climate that we work hard to provide every day. Indiana leads the nation in manufacturing because of companies like EFP, and we can’t wait to watch its continued success in our state.”

The company is also planning to invest around $4.5m (£3.5m) to purchase production equipment, which will be used to design, mould and fabricate expanded foam products for consumer protective packaging, thermal temperature assurance, recreational vehicles, building and construction markets.

The expansion will help the company to create up to 29 new jobs by the end of 2021.

EFP president Keith Arenz said: “EFP chose Vanderburgh County as a central location to serve customers accessed by the I-69 and I-64 corridor and within four or five hours of Evansville.

“This convenient location will enable us to expand our customer reach and be in closer proximity to our southern Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky customers. We’re excited to begin operations in Vanderburgh County.”

Established in 1954, EFP operates as a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter and employs around 200 people at its other three facilities.

J.B. Poindexter is a diversified manufacturing company with operating subsidiaries across North America. EFP is a major manufacturer and converter of expanded foam protective packaging.

The firm has a location in Decatur of Indiana and facilities in Alabama, and Tennessee, in addition to the firm’s headquarters operation in Elkhart.

The new facility will enable the company to serve customers in mid-America ranging from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.