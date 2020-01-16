Changyin Technology, led by General Manager Mr Ma Li and his team, has a more than 10-year track record with EFI products, and vast experience in the printing technology industry in general

Electronics For Imaging, Inc., is pleased to announce Changyin Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd, as its inkjet superwide and wide-format printer distribution partner in China.

Rodd Harrison, VP of Sales, Asia-Pacific for EFI™ said: “China is clearly a very important market for our growing expansion in Asia-Pacific, so our partnerships define how we intend to operate as a solutions provider. We believe that Changyin Technology is the right distribution partner to help support EFI’s market penetration. Both EFI and Changyin Technology are committed to delivering best-in-class inkjet and digital workflow solutions and exceptional customer service, and we will work together to drive digital transformation for our customers.”

Changyin Technology, led by General Manager Mr. Ma Li and his team, has a more than 10-year track record with EFI products, and vast experience in the printing technology industry in general. The company has a strong customer focus, offering print management solutions and expert technical support to its growing customer base.

“We are excited and proud to partner with a market leader like EFI and believe in the high-quality products and technology EFI offers. We have also seen a strong, growing demand for EFI’s VUTEk® superwide-format inkjet printers which are known for their high print resolution of up to 1,200 dots per inch and powerful 7th generation LED technology. We look forward to introducing EFI’s advanced technologies and software capabilities to our customers, bringing them high print quality applications, an efficient total cost of ownership and environmental sustainability,” said Mr. Ma Li.

Source: Company Press Release