Consumer products company Edgewell Personal Care announced new sustainability goals. (Credit: ds_30 from Pixabay.)

US-based consumer products company Edgewell Personal Care has announced its new sustainability commitments in its new Sustainable Care 2030 strategy.

The firm expects that its commitments will enable it to sustain and grow its business.

Edgewell has identified 10 overarching commitments and 27 actionable targets that include the use of 100% renewable electricity, 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable plastic packaging.

It is also planning to reduce the use of virgin petroleum-based plastic content in products and packaging, as well as the waste by 10% and pursue zero-waste to landfill across production facilities.

Additionally, Edgewell has committed to increasing its workforce and develop a comprehensive refreshed global Employee Experience strategy.

The firm will collect data around progress and report annually to ensure the tracking against all its 2030 sustainability targets.

Edgewell introduces XTREME 3 ECO Razor with a handle made from 95% PCR

Edgewell president and CEO Rod Little said: “Sustainability is an important strategic driver for us, and core to future-proofing our business.

“As we continue to evolve our brands and our business, we will focus on engagement with environmental and social issues, which provide a considerable opportunity for growth – driven, in part, by sustainable product innovation and operations.

“In an increasingly uncertain world, what is certain is that we will continue to create products that people love to use and maintain brands that our colleagues can be proud of, all while caring for tomorrow, today.”

Last year, the firm has delivered on many of its previous sustainability goals that include the launch of XTREME 3 ECO Razor, with a handle that is made from 95% post-consumer recycled (PCR) polypropylene plastic and is packaged in fully recyclable paper.

