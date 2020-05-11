The new Mother & Child refill kit system features a patented click-in packaging design, which is convenient and easy to use

The new Mother & Child ECOS refill kit system features a patented click-in packaging design. (Credit: PRNewswire / ECOS)

ECOS, a provider of environmentally friendly laundry detergents and cleaners, has introduced a new Mother & Child click-in refill kit system.

The new refill kit system, which has been designed for ECOS Dishmate Dish Soap and ECOS All-Purpose Cleaner Orange Plus, features a patented click-in packaging design that is convenient and easy to use.

ECOS’ click-in design allows keeping the everyday bottle securely in place in the refill bottle.

The Mother & Child ECOS refill kit features an advanced design, which includes a 64-ounce or 96-ounce refill bottle that is easy to hold, lift and pour. ECOS’ light-weight 16-ounce everyday bottle offers convenience for one-hand use.

According to the company, both bottles in the Mother & Child ECOS refill kit snap together, making them compact and convenient to store under the sink or in the pantry between uses.

The new refill system offers the volume of five containers in one compact kit

The new refill system is also said to offer the volume of five containers in one compact kit, serving as a better solution for the customers.

The advanced design of the new system enables to minimise the usage of plastic, as it needs no shrink-wrap or packaging to hold the bottle together.

In addition, the refill kits deliver significant savings in bottle plastic compared to five individual containers.

ECOS is providing the Mother & Child refill kits at Whole Foods Market and other retailers across the US.

ECOS president and CEO Kelly said: “As a mother, I’m always looking for new products that make my life a little easier, especially now when it’s hard to get to the store as often.

“I’m excited to bring this game-changer to shoppers because I know first-hand how wonderful it’s been to use in my own kitchen.”

In April, German consumer goods company Henkel unveiled new Persil 4in1 DISCS detergent in sustainable cardboard-plastic packaging.

Produced by Greiner Packaging, the new packaging contains 50% postconsumer recycled polypropylene (r-PP) obtained from discarded household plastics.