Eco-Products’ new meat and produce trays have been produced by using sugarcane

The new meat and produce trays are made from sugarcane. (Credit: PRNewswire / Eco-Products)

Eco-Products, a Novolex brand and Certified B Corporation, has launched new sustainable meat and produce trays for supermarkets and food processors.

The new meat and produce trays are produced by using sugarcane, serving as a better compostable option for grocery stores and food processors.

The grease and cut-resistant trays have been developed to be used for any food item, which requires to be packaged for the refrigerator or freeze.

The freezer-safe and microwave friendly trays are available in different sizes

Eco-Products is offering freezer-safe and microwave friendly trays in different sizes. The soak-proof versions are lined with plant-based plastic called Polylactic acid (PLA).

The durable trays are in line with ASTM guidelines for compostability, said the company.

Eco-Products marketing senior director Sarah Martinez said: “These compostable trays are ideal for supermarkets and food processors seeking environmentally preferable packaging.

“We’re excited to offer them because the demand for sustainable options continues to grow.”

Recently, Eco-Products has launched new compostable half pans and lids, expanding its Regalia line of food service ware.

The new soak-proof half pans and lids have been designed to cater to the needs of restaurants, caterers and customers seeking innovative, environmentally preferable solutions for their events.

In December 2019, Eco-Products unveiled compostable knives, forks and spoons for the Cutlereas single-unit dispenser.

The compostable cutlery can be used with Cutlerease dispenser system, which dispenses one fork, knife or spoon at a time to customers.

Eco-Products provides foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Its product portfolio is comprised of bowls, cups, lids, plates, containers and utensils.