Eco-Products, a Novolex brand and Certified B Corporation, has launched new sustainable meat and produce trays for supermarkets and food processors.
The grease and cut-resistant trays have been developed to be used for any food item, which requires to be packaged for the refrigerator or freeze.
Eco-Products is offering freezer-safe and microwave friendly trays in different sizes. The soak-proof versions are lined with plant-based plastic called Polylactic acid (PLA).
The durable trays are in line with ASTM guidelines for compostability, said the company.
Eco-Products marketing senior director Sarah Martinez said: “These compostable trays are ideal for supermarkets and food processors seeking environmentally preferable packaging.
“We’re excited to offer them because the demand for sustainable options continues to grow.”
Recently, Eco-Products has launched new compostable half pans and lids, expanding its Regalia line of food service ware.
The new soak-proof half pans and lids have been designed to cater to the needs of restaurants, caterers and customers seeking innovative, environmentally preferable solutions for their events.
In December 2019, Eco-Products unveiled compostable knives, forks and spoons for the Cutlereas single-unit dispenser.
The compostable cutlery can be used with Cutlerease dispenser system, which dispenses one fork, knife or spoon at a time to customers.
Eco-Products provides foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Its product portfolio is comprised of bowls, cups, lids, plates, containers and utensils.