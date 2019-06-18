Novolex brand Eco-Products has increased the use of post-consumer recycled plastic in BlueStripe cold cups, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Image: Eco-Products increased post-consumer recycled plastic content in its BlueStripe Cold Cups from 25% to 30%. Photo: courtesy of Eco-Products.

Eco-Products has become an APR Recycling Demand Champion, which is a designation launched by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) in 2017 to enhance market demand for recycled resins and improve recycling in North America.

According to Eco-Products, the recycling industry will face challenges in making the economics work, if companies fail to increase the post-consumer content in products and packaging.

Eco-Products marketing director Sarah Martinez said: “This is all part of our commitment to a Zero Waste future for our planet.

“We’re dedicated to creating positive change by using resources wisely and keeping waste out of landfills.”

Eco-Products said that it has increased the post-consumer recycled plastic content in its BlueStripe cold cups from 25% to 30%.

The BlueStripe cups are available in 9-, 12-, 16-, 20- and 24-ounce sizes, and functions similar to traditional plastic cups but contain post-consumer recycled resin that comes from plastic bottles.

Eco-Products joins other companies such as Procter & Gamble and Target, as a Recycling Demand Champion.

The Demand Champions campaign is playing a key role in expanding the market for recycled plastics, gathering investment and increasing supply and producing quality post-consumer resin.

As per APR, the campaign generated around seven million pounds of new demand in its first year alone.

APR president and CEO Steve Alexander said: “We commend the companies that have committed to the program, and look forward to their continued efforts to expand the market for recycled plastics and enhance the plastics recycling industry.”

In January this year, Eco-Products introduced new compostable lids that allow sipping without a straw. The new compostable lids have been developed due to increase in consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Developed using a plant-based plastic, the new compostable lids facilitates easy sipping from a cup without spilling.

Eco-Products is a certified B Corporation that provides foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources.