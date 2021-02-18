Eco Lips – a certified B Corp – is the nations' largest independent organic lip balm manufacturer – each year developing and manufacturing sustainably-produced branded and private label lip balms for millions of lips worldwide

Eco Lips revolutionises lip balm industry with first 100% plant-based, plastic free tube. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

The future of lip balm is 100% plastic-free. Eco Lips today is introducing Plant Pod, the first-ever environmentally sustainable lip balm tube that is made entirely from plants and looks, feels and functions like a plastic tube.

Eco Lips – a certified B Corp – is the nations’ largest independent organic lip balm manufacturer – each year developing and manufacturing sustainably-produced branded and private label lip balms for millions of lips worldwide. It introduces Plant Pod at a moment when consumers are looking for more plant-based, sustainable products in all aspects of their lives.

“Eco Lips doesn’t give lip service to sustainability — we live it every day, from our organic and fair trade ingredient sourcing, manufacturing running on 100% renewable energy, and now our NEW 100% plastic free packaging, we’re truly ‘eco’ in every sense of the word,” said Steve Shriver, founder and CEO of Eco Lips. “But, plastic. PLASTIC! We couldn’t make a truly sturdy Eco Lips container without it. It was like a fly buzzing around a perfect picnic plate.”

“Now, with Plant Pod, we’re reaching that next level, and look forward to a zero-plastic future,” he added.

Eco Lips’ plant-based tubes are available today via online order and will begin appearing at retail in the next several months.

What Zero Plastic Truly Means

“With the absence of plastic and fossil fuel-based ingredients, we are dramatically reducing our carbon footprint and decreasing the production and disposal of plastic,” Shriver added. “Not to mention, because plants absorb CO2 before harvest, they reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This move not only aligns with our values as a company but satisfies the ever-growing demand for environmentally conscious products.”

Source: Company Press Release