Eastman’s Tritan copolyester has been used to produce new food storage jars for Qualy brand

The new Lucky Mouse Storage Jars. (Credit: Eastman Chemical Company)

Speciality plastics provider Eastman has collaborated with Thai-based brand Qualy for the creation of Lucky Mouse Storage Jars.

Eastman’s Tritan copolyester has been used to create new food storage jars for Qualy brand. Tritan copolyester is a crystal clear and durable polymer, as well as free from BPA and shatter-resistant.

The Lucky Mouse Storage Jars are available in three sizes

The Lucky Mouse Storage Jars are available in three sizes such as 0.6 L, 1.2 L, and 2 L. The lids enable to pour food easily and when replacing the mouse valve, it looks similar to the little critter that is trying to steal the food.

Eastman secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Tritan to use in food contact applications.

The Tritan copolyester enables the food companies to deliver better transparency and resistance to odours and stains, making to focus more on the contents. It is said to facilitate efficient storage and serving.

Eastman stated that Tritan’s BPA-free and shatter-resistant features make it suitable for safe outdoor entertaining, as well as use by children and store food or candies.

Tritan also holds the capacity to tolerate high temperatures and shows more resistant to chemical, allowing to safely place the dishwater.

In June this year, Eastman introduced Tritan Renew co-polyester that offers sustainability without compromise.

The new Tritan Renew contains up to 50% recycled content derived from waste plastic and provides the same durability, performance and safety of original Tritan.

With around 14,500 employees, Eastman markets its products to customers in more than 100 countries across the globe.