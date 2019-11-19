The ePaper is a suitable electronic communication medium to monitor and verify the product status

Image: E Ink and RyPax Wing Fat will exhibit smart pharmaceutical packaging concepts at AIPIA World Congress 2019. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

E Ink Holdings and RyPax Wing Fat will unveil smart and sustainable packaging prototypes for pharmaceutical applications at this year’s AIPIA World Congress event in the Netherlands.

The AIPIA World Congress event is being held in Amsterdam from 18 to 19 November.

E Ink’s ePaper is a digital display, which can show major information on the product in both text and graphics.

It helps to add clarity to user instructions to enhance patient adherence and alert the user about product status or warnings to ensure the drug is safe for application.

ePaper acts a suitable electronic communication medium by incorporating with electronics such as sensors for the monitoring and verifying the product status, as well as create a connected and interactive user interface on the product or packaging.

Featuring thin, durable and flexible structure, ePaper displays can be incorporated with the current packaging without significantly changing the box or bottle’s thickness or weight. It can also be integrated as a module into reusable packaging.

RyPax CEO Alvin Lim said: “RyPax is proud to form a strategic partnership with the market leader for ePaper displays, E Ink, to pioneer the use of their smart packaging technology on our sustainable packaging.”

E Ink’s ePaper film is said to consume minimum power while showing always-on information. It can also be powered by wireless energy harvesting or by using a thin battery with a longer battery life.

The company’s new low-voltage (5V) film will help decrease the power needed for label updates, as well as allows battery-less or paper battery powered flexible smart labels.

Both firms are also searching for partners to co-create the ecosystem for smart and sustainable/reusable packaging.

E Ink business centre executive vice president FY Gan said: “We look forward to creating with RyPax the next generation of smart packaging solutions to assist our customers with their reduce-and-reuse initiatives.”

