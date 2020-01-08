Kimble silicone lids serve as a sustainable solution for environmentally conscious labs

Position the vessel opening in the groove located on the inner surface of the lid (Credit: Business Wire)

Precision labware manufacturer and supplier DWK Life Sciences has introduced new Kimble silicon lids for beakers, flasks, bottles and cylinders.

The Kimble silicone lids stretch offers a tight and secure seal for beaker tops. The lids are designed to protect valuable samples on a range of laboratory vessels.

DWK is providing new Kimble silicone lids in three sizes, as well as three colours such as pink, green and blue.

The company offers Kimble silicone lids in stretchable diameters. The small lids have a diameter between 43mm and 61mm, the medium lids have a diameter between 64mm and 76mm and the large lids have a diameter between 84mm and 116mm.

Lids can accommodate beakers from 50mL to 800mL. In addition, the lids are available individually or in packages of three containing a small, medium and large-sized lid in each package.

The stretchy silicone material is said to form a seal on spouts, beaded tops or threaded necks on glass or plastic vessels.

Kimble silicone lids are resistant to heat and chemicals

The lids, which are resistant to heat and chemicals, are provided with tabs to easily put on or take off even when wearing gloves.

According to the company, the dishwasher-safe and reusable lids are a sustainable solution for environmentally conscious labs.

Kimble silicone lids are provided in bright colours for easy colour coding and enhance the overall appearance of busy labs.

DWK Life Sciences marketing and sales senior vice president Rick Schwartz said: “We’ve been surprised with the popularity of these unique covers – we knew they were safe, secure and provided a better seal for different laboratory containers, but we were just as happy to see how scientists liked their appearance – they’re using the lids to improve the appearance of the labs by replacing makeshift foil caps and stoppers with bright colors.

“There is currently no other lab grade product available that remotely resembles our lids.”

In July 2019, DWK introduced ready-to-use high-recovery Workflow Solution for the protection of high-value biological products.