DWK Life Sciences has completed the acquisition of German glass packaging company Müller + Müller. (Credit: DWK Life Sciences)

DWK Life Sciences, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, has completed the acquisition of German glass packaging company Müller + Müller for an undisclosed sum.

Müller + Müller, which is based in Holzminden, manufactures primary packaging materials that are made of tubular glass to cater to the requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.

Following the completion of the deal, Müller + Müller will continue to be operated under the same name and managed by managing director Florian Müller-Stauch.

The acquisition to enable DWK Life Sciences to expand precision glassware production

With about 135 employees, Müller + Müller’s manufacturing base produces around 300 million vials per annum.

The company claimed that it produces pharmaceutical packaging as per GMP guidelines.

DWK’s significant investment at Rockwood facility, along with Müller + Müller acquisition, will enable the company to expand its production of precision glassware for primary packaging containers.

The company has expanded and modernised its Rockwood facility to better meet the increasing demand from customers for the borosilicate glass vial products used in vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

The primary packaging containers produced by the company are used in pharmaceutical, biotech and diagnostic applications.

DWK Life Sciences marketing and sales senior vice president Rick Schwartz said: “The addition of Müller + Müller complements our US glass vial production capabilities as we continue to build out our global manufacturing capacity, while increasing regional supply chain assurance.”

DWK Life Sciences manufactures and supplies premium glass, plastics, custom configurations and packaging solutions under brands such as Duran, Wheaton and Kimble.