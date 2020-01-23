The Zund D3 digital cutter, with a working space of 3200 x 2270mm, is integrated with fully automated Board Handling System BHS150

UK-based corrugated packaging manufacturer Durham Box has invested in Zund D3 digital cutter to expand its business capabilities.

Equipped with a fully automated Board Handling System BHS150, the new Zund D3 digital cutter is expected to provide Durham Box with 24/7, non-stop operation capabilities.

Durham Box joint managing director Dan Morris said: “We saw the Zund cutting edge automation first-hand during our visit to the Zund Customer Experience Centre at Zund HQ in Switzerland and knew straight away this was the right investment for us.

“We saw other digital cutting manufacturers but the Zund D3 build quality and cutting speed impressed us, especially the dual-beam configuration for maximum productivity alongside the board handling system.

“The Modular cutter concept the D3 has to offer was also a positive for us because it means we can adapt our Zund cutter to new requirements at any time, making our investment future proof for upgrades and expansions.”

The Zund cutter has been installed at the Durham Box’s recently acquired 10,000ft² unit to expand its offering to include large format printing solutions.

Zund D3 XL-3200 flatbed cutter has stack height capacity of 1.5m

With a working space of 3200 x 2270mm, the Zund D3 XL-3200 flatbed cutter has a stack height capacity of 1.5m. The machine feeds the pallets of raw material from the loading unit onto the cutting system while eliminating manual intervention.

Morris added: “We also liked the intuitive, modular functionality the D3 offers compared to a conventional die cutting machine, jobs can be set up extremely quickly which means we have the flexibility of having short-run capabilities on the Zund with minimal downtime.

“Through our investment in Zund, we have now become a one-stop-shop for corrugated packaging and high-quality large-format print finish.”

In May 2019, Durham Box has purchased an EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass corrugated packaging press from Electronics For Imaging in a bid to optimise its production process and provide superior-quality imagery for customers.

The 71-inch wide Nozomi ultra-high-speed LED inkjet press is expected to provide Durham Box with the capability to increase productivity on short- and medium-run jobs.