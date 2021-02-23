Duravant will combine Votech with Fischbein to serve customers in multiple sectors such as agriculture, industrials, fruit and vegetables, ingredients and pet food

Duravant has acquired bagging automation equipment provider Votech. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Duravant, a provider of equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has acquired the Netherlands-based Votech for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Reusel, Votech is engaged in the manufacturing of bag filling machines, palletiser machines, stretch hood machines and pallet transport systems.

Votech will be teamed up with other Duravant operating company Fischbein International to meet the requirements of the customer base across the globe.

According to Duravant, the combination of Votech’s expertise in bag management and palletising and Fischbein’s portfolio of bag sealing and sewing equipment creates a complementary fit between the two firms.

The combined company will allow Duravant to expand its capabilities to serve customers and partners in more than 190 countries across multiple sectors such as agriculture, industrials, fruit and vegetables, ingredients and pet food.

Votech’s deep engineering and development capabilities facilitate the custom designing of complete automated solutions ranging from the filling of a bag to the internal pallet transport to the warehouse.

With advanced engineering, package control and local field service support, Votech delivers packaging solutions for free-flowing and powder applications.

Fischbein general manager and vice president Olivier Hancotte said: “There is a very complementary relationship between our two organisations.

“We’re thrilled to work closely with the Votech team to create a broader product offering for both companies’ customers. Fischbein and Votech equipment will both be available through the Fischbein global sales team.”

Last month, Duravant launched a new operating company called nVenia that operates within the company’s packaging solutions segment.