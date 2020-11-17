The acquisition of Cloud Packaging Solutions will help Duravant to expand into new markets

Duravant has agreed to acquire Cloud Packaging Solutions. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Duravant has agreed to acquire US-based Cloud Packaging Solutions from its parent company Hearthside Food Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Des Plaines of Illinois, Cloud Packaging is engaged in the manufacturing of high-speed horizontal flexible packaging equipment. Hearthside purchased Cloud Packaging as part of its acquisition of Ryt-way Foods in 2013.

Established in 1929, the company serves multiple packaging categories, including sweetener, packet, flat pouch, and sachet markets.

Hearthside CEO Chuck Metzger said: “Today’s intensive global automation market is highly competitive. We believe Cloud’s continued growth and success as part of Duravant will enable them to continue to innovate, creating new value for global food and CPG brands.”

Cloud produces patented rotary soluble pod equipment suitable for both liquid and dry soluble pod applications.

Cloud Performa line is used for sweetener packet production, while the Cloud Hydroforma line serves the soluble pod rotary sector. Cloud platform is installed in North America, European and Asian markets.

Cloud’s patented rotary soluble pod equipment and ultra-high-speed packet, pouch, and sachet machines will enable Duravant to expand into new markets.

Duravant president and CEO Mike Kachmer said: “The Cloud equipment portfolio perfectly aligns with Mespack’s product solutions. Cloud’s highly regarded service team coupled with our SupportPro technicians means more feet on the street servicing Duravant flexible pouch equipment.

“Companies ranging from a multi-national CPG to a regional contract packager have a fit-for-purpose, best-in-class solution available to them through Duravant.”

In March 2018, Duravant acquired automation systems manufacturer, Key Technology, for about $175m.

Based in Downers Grove of Illinois, Duravant offers automation and engineering equipment for food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.