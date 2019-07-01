Duravant, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced the completion of its acquisition of Motion06, a leading manufacturer of machines and components for conveyor systems.

Image: Motion06 specializes in the design, production and sale of high-performance belt conveyor technology. Photo: Courtesy of Akshay93 from Pixabay.

The acquisition agreement was first announced on May 15, and today Duravant completed the acquisition.

Headquartered in Lengau, Austria, Motion06 specializes in the design, production and sale of high-performance belt conveyor technology; prominently featuring a belt curve conveyor for ecommerce, parcel distribution centers, airport baggage handling systems, and other industrial applications. Founded in 2006, the company has conveyor modules and components in operation at more than 65 airports worldwide and has provided conveying solutions to ecommerce, parcel and distribution giants around the globe.

With locations and joint ventures in Austria, Singapore and China, Motion06 expands Duravant’s footprint in Europe and Asia.

Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant, said, “The Duravant team is proud to welcome Motion06 to our family of operating companies. When considering our existing portfolio, the synergies with Motion06 are numerous. We can’t wait to get to work on the growth opportunities this new relationship provides.”

The transaction brings together two global engineered equipment leaders with complementary products, applications and connectivity solutions. The companies’ combined expertise in automation solutions, their commitment to innovation, coupled with their longstanding industry relationships, expands their ability to deliver material handling solutions that ensure greater productivity, efficiency and profitability for customers worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release.