The Epson CW-C6000A Color Inkjet Label Printer is an eight-inch, full-colour ColorWorks label printer that comes with an auto-cutter while Epson CW-6500P inkjet colour label printer that comes with a peeler

Image: Epson ColorWorks CW-6500P color label printer with peel and present. Photo: courtesy of PR Newswire/ DuraFast Label Company.

US-based label printing solutions provider DuraFast Label Company is set to launch new Epson CW-C6500A and Epson CW-C6500P eight-inch colour label printers in early 2020.

The Epson’s CW-C6500 colour label printer will be available in two models – Epson CW-C6000A (with an auto-cutter) and Epson CW-C6500P (with a peeler).

Both the models feature a 2.7-inch colour LCD display on the front, front-loading ink cartridges, applicator I/O port for automated workflows, remote printer management, Serial PrecisionCore printhead, easy-load spindle, space-saving design, spot colour matching, and GHS BS5609 certification. They will have a print resolution of up to 1200dpi.

Designed as a colour upgrade from black-only thermal printers, the Epson CW-C6500A colour label printer works with existing workflows and is suitable for high volume, enterprise environments.

DuraFast Label plans to introduce the two new label printers on 13 January 2020.

DuraFast Label Company president and an Epson Platinum reseller Basat Khalifa said: “The Epson CW-C6500A and Epson CW-C6500P colour label printers blend the best of both technologies. Image quality is outstanding with 1200 dpi and full colour, durable pigment inks.

“Meanwhile, features that made thermal printers the go-to solution in this market, such as printer speed, media handling, remote printer management, and integrations with SAP, ZPL II, and more, are built into the Epson CW-C6500 8-inch printers.”

Khalifa further added: “Remote printer management is an attractive feature getting a lot of attention.

“It allows large fleets to be managed over the network. We are expecting quantity orders as our customers finally swap out their aging black-only Zebra thermal transfer printers for comparably equipped, comparably priced full colour Epson CW-C6500 printers.”

