Infinity Tapes is engaged in the production of customised adhesive products

Duraco Specialty Tapes has acquired adhesive products manufacturer Infinity Tapes (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Duraco Specialty Tapes, a portfolio company of OpenGate Capital, has acquired US-based Infinity Tapes from a private seller for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Lawrence of Massachusetts, Infinity Tapes is involved in the production of customised adhesive products.

Duraco CEO David Danelz said: “We are excited to welcome Infinity Tapes to the Duraco team. The integration of Duraco and Infinity Tapes advances our mission to expand into additional industries and complements our overall product offering so that we can now provide a wider array of products for our customers’ applications.”

Infinity Tapes manufactures double coated tapes, silicon-coated liners and tamper-evident products for the transit packaging and industrial end markets.

Infinity Tapes will help Duraco to expand its product portfolio in transit packaging and industrial end markets

The acquisition of Infinity Tapes will allow Duraco to expand its product portfolio for the customers in the transit packaging and industrial end markets.

Infinity Tapes president Craig Allard said: “The acquisition of Infinity Tapes by Duraco is an incredible opportunity for our team. We look forward to expanding our business alongside Duraco and this partnership will allow us to better service our growing customer base.

Infinity Tapes, which employs around 45 employees, will continue to be managed by president Allard as a division of Duraco.

Mesirow Financial acted as exclusive financial advisor to Duraco on the deal. In July 2019, OpenGate acquired Duraco as one of six platform investments.

Duraco is B2B manufacturer of pressure-sensitive tapes, which are used in different end markets such as point-of-purchase displays, appliances, transit packaging, construction, signage and HVAC.

Based in Forest Park of Illinois, Duraco has warehousing locations across the US and Canada.

In June 2018, Lebanon-based Gemayel Freres & Chaoui Industriel Group acquired NorPaper Group from OpenGate Capital for an undisclosed sum. NorPaper is specialised in the manufacturing of white top testliner paper, a component of carton packaging.