Dura-Pack has massively increased its manufacturing capabilities to meet the packaging requirements of food companies

Dura-Pack has expanded its production capacity of flexible food packaging bags and pouches. (Credit: Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

Dura-Pack has expanded its production capacity of flexible food packaging bags and pouches, as coronavirus severely impacted the global supply chain.

The company has decided to enhance its flexible food packaging capacity, as most food-based companies struggled to find American-based flexible packaging manufacturers due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Dura-Pack has adequately expanded its manufacturing capabilities to meet the packaging requirements of food companies, which commonly source their flexible packaging abroad.

Dura-Pack aims to continue to increase the production of food packaging bags and pouches to help food companies

Dura-Pack said that it continues to enhance the production of food packaging bags and pouches to help food companies meet their packaging needs, which have been impacted by the global supply chain disruption.

Dura-Pack vice-president Phillip Harrison said: “Coronavirus has severely impacted the global supply chain and has prevented many companies from being able to package their food products.

“We have been inundated with calls and emails from food companies that are looking for US-based flexible packaging manufacturers that can meet low minimum quantity needs and short turnaround times. We are elated to help them with their packaging needs.”

Established in 1971 as Metro Scale Company, Dura-Pack is a third-generation family company that has expertise in the production of packaging equipment and flexible packaging solutions.

With 35,000ft² facility in Taylor of Michigan, the fully integrated company has in-house engineering, fabrication, electrical design, graphic design, and software development facilities.

In February, Butterball, a US-based producer of turkey products, selected packaging company Amcor to provide flexible packaging to its new snacking product line.

The flexible packaging firm has designed an easy-open EZ Peel lid with a matte film and tactile print for Butterball products.