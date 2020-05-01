The clear Melinex FR32x films provide the VTM-0 rating with a very low haze of around 1%

DuPont Teijin Films has introduced clear flame polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polyester films. (Credit: Ulrike Mai from Pixabay)

DuPont Teijin Films has introduced clear flame polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polyester films for the industrial, transportation, construction, electronics and label industries.

The clear Melinex FR32x PET films are suitable to provide laminate structures for construction and transportation, battery labels and insulating materials, lighting, and flexible printed circuitry.

DuPont’s commercially available Melinex FR32x films are said to offer the VTM-0 rating with a very low haze of around 1%.

According to the company, the new films can be manufactured on large assets with a thickness range between 75µm and 175µm, as well as roll widths up to 1600mm and beyond.

DuPont claimed that recent reports have predicted global annual growth rates over 7% for eco-friendly flame retardants, specifically within the automotive, electrical and electronics, and construction segments.

The commercial polymer film types provide inherent flame retardance, but are available at higher price than PET films.

Standard PET polyester films offer various benefits, including physical durability, chemical resistance, low water absorption, and overall reliability.

DuPont Teijin Films, a joint venture between DuPont and Teijin, is a manufacturer of polyester films and related services for the specialty, industrial, packaging and advanced magnetic media, photo systems, electrical and electronics markets.

The company produces film products under MYLAR brand and MELINEX brand films.

DuPont Teijin Films business development manager Scott Gordon said: “We’re excited to announce this key addition to our expanding portfolio of differentiated PET film offerings.

“Our team has succeeded in bringing these novel VTM-0 rated films from R&D to production, and now we can provide cost-effective flame retardant polyester film solutions to our customers in large quantities.”

In October 2017, Indorama Ventures signed an agreement to acquire DuPont Teijin Films (DTF), a joint venture of DuPont and Teijin.

