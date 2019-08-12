Vanguard is a designer and manufacturer of high graphic corrugated displays, retail ready packaging, industrial packaging products

Image: Dunes Point Capital has invested in Vanguard Packaging. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

Dunes Point Capital has invested in US-based Vanguard Packaging, Advanced Logistics & Fulfillment and Great Plains Packaging or otherwise Vanguard.

Dunes Point Capital Fund II, LP is said to provide the controlling equity for the transaction. Twin Brook Capital Partners and Churchill Asset Management provided the debt for Twin Brook Capital Partners and Churchill Asset Management.

Vanguard is a designer and manufacturer of different packaging solutions

Based in the Kansas City of Missouri, Vanguard is involved in the designing and manufacturing of high graphic corrugated displays, retail-ready packaging, industrial packaging products.

With around 200 employees, the company also provides related assembly, logistics and fulfilment services.

Vanguard is a one-stop-shop for corrugated packaging solutions, which offers products ranging from simple brown boxes to complex retail-ready-packaging (RRP) programmes.

The company had started manufacturing corrugated boxes in 1979. It has 150,000ft2 logistics, assembly and fulfilment facility and it can be expanded to more than 300,000ft2 based on the requirements.

Ropes & Gray acted as legal advisor to DPC, while Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Mesirow Financial acted as financial advisor to Vanguard.

Established in 2013, DPC is a family office and private investment firm that invests in companies operating in the general industrial sector. It targets companies with enterprise values of up to $500m.

Vanguard Packaging has sales and design offices in Maryland Heights of Missouri and Bentonville of Arkansas.

In July 2017, Vanguard Packaging purchased an HP Scitex 15500 corrugated press as part of its efforts to expand the digital printing capacity.

The company installed Scitex digital press at its underground facility in the Kansas City of Missouri. Vanguard utilises the facility located in SubTropolis industrial park to provide printing services for short and medium run orders.