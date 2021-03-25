Despite maintaining a healthy flow of offset orders during this difficult period, Duma Druck GmbH has decided to take a new direction towards digital and ordered Xeikon’s new digital web press Xeikon SX30000

Duma Druck invests in Xeikon SX30000. (Credit: Xeikon)

Duma Druck GmbH becomes first installation of the brand-new Xeikon SX30000 digital printing press in Germany, marking the offset printer’s entry into the digital arena.

Despite maintaining a healthy flow of offset orders during this difficult period, Duma Druck GmbH has decided to take a new direction towards digital and ordered Xeikon’s new digital web press Xeikon SX30000. The Stuttgart-based print services provider has been operating almost exclusively in the offset market to date. The company cites multiple reasons that led to the decision to enter the digital arena: firstly, a desire to be able to produce short runs faster and more efficiently; secondly, to expand its service portfolio with customised and personalised print products, as well as optimise lead times. In addition, the aim is to offer customers added value and the ability to respond to customer demands with more flexibility.

Volker Lück, joint Managing Director at Duma Druck GmbH states, “We studied the market carefully before we selected Xeikon’s SX30000 press. We were immediately impressed with the machine’s capabilities. The key advantages for our business are the variety of material options the press can handle and the high levels of print quality it can deliver. Being able to maintain our high standards of quality products with the new machine is essential and with a full order book at present, Xeikon’s superior digital press gives us the opportunity to add value for our customers.”

The Xeikon SX30000 is a completely new, high-performance single-pass duplex printing press based on Xeikon’s new SIRIUS technology. It sets new standards for dry toner printing, offering a resolution of 1200 x 3600 dpi and five colour units. Able to process a wide range of substrates, it prints at a width of 508 mm at a rate of 30 m/min, or 404 A4 pages/minute. Its average speed is, therefore, more than 50% faster than its predecessor at grammages between 40 and 350 g/m2. With this new digital web press, Xeikon is primarily targeting premium applications that demand high ink coverage on high-quality papers whilst adhering to strict quality criteria. This may include book printing or high-quality direct mailshots. Thanks to the technology’s versatility and virtually no limitation on the length of a printed piece, it is also able to handle materials destined for the retail and signage markets, as well as security printing and commercial print. Xeikon calls its solutions, Production Suites. Each suite offers the customer a complete set-up of 5 different component parts, the press, workflow, dry toner, substrates and converting equipment.

Dimitri Van Gaever, Market Segment Director Graphic Arts concludes “Our Xeikon SX30000 system using groundbreaking SIRIUS dry toner technology has been designed to bring about a new era of productivity, lower running costs and a profitable TCO. At Duma Druck, the Xeikon SX30000 will be supplied with an inline and automated cut & stack solution, which is being supported by our Xeikon Solution Services Department. Duma Druck is now fully prepared to take its business to new levels, now and in the future.”

Founded in 1986, Duma Druck GmbH specialises in the production of leaflets, booklets, labels and smallest folds and currently employs 35 staff. It serves customers from industry, food production and food retail, as well as agencies. Its machine park comprises five offset printing presses with a total of 21 printing units, four die-cutting systems and 14 folding machines.

Source: Company Press Release