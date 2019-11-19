Properly packaged products should contain two blister packs, with each blister pack containing 15 pink tablets and 15 blue tablets

Image: The PregVit box. Photo: courtesy of CNW Group/Health Canada.

Health Canada is advising Canadians that Duchesnay Inc. is recalling certain lots of PregVit vitamin-mineral supplements (for prenatal and postpartum use) and PregVit folic 5 vitamin-mineral supplements (for prenatal use) because blister packages may contain all pink (morning) tablets instead of the correct combination of pink and blue (evening) tablets. The company estimates the issue affects a very small number of products in certain lots (see the table below) and not all products.

There are no quality, safety or effectiveness concerns with the tablets themselves but there is the potential that patients may not take the proper combination of pink and blue tablets if they have received products impacted by the packaging error.

The pink and the blue tablets do not contain the same active ingredients. Women taking all pink tablets will not receive the intended vitamin and mineral supplements. In particular, the pink tablets do not contain folic acid, which is important for the healthy growth of an unborn baby and helps to reduce some types of birth defects called neural tube defects.

Properly packaged products should contain two blister packs, with each blister pack containing 15 pink tablets and 15 blue tablets. The company received a complaint of a product containing a blister pack that contained all pink tablets and no blue tablets.

