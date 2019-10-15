X-EnviroShrink maintains all the collation and transport benefits of traditional shrink wrap packaging, while incorporating up to 75% recycled content and being recyclable itself

Image: Dual award success for Berry. Photo: Courtesy of RPC Group Ltd.

Two companies within the Berry Consumer Products International Division are celebrating success at the Plastic Industry Awards.

The X-EnviroShrink shrink wrapping material from Berry bpi protec took the Materials Innovation Award, while Jake Hollins from Berry UCP Zeller Plastik was named Apprentice of the Year.

X-EnviroShrink maintains all the collation and transport benefits of traditional shrink wrap packaging, while incorporating up to 75% recycled content and being recyclable itself, making it one of the most sustainable solutions for the multi-packing of goods. It is the first fully recyclable shrink film to incorporate Sustane polymer from bpi recycled products and represents an excellent example of a closed loop product, matched by high performance and technical innovation.

Jake Hollins’ award recognises his drive, ambition and determination not to be discouraged by setbacks. He was made redundant halfway through an initial apprenticeship with an engineering firm, and so contacted closure manufacturer Berry UCP Zeller Plastik to see if he could continue his apprenticeship there. This meant he had to effectively restart his NVQ and complete it within 12 months. His attitude impressed the company, which then employed him as a junior product designer.

Now in their 19th year, the Plastic Industry Awards showcase the very best of the UK plastics industry covering areas such as product design, innovation, recycling, manufacturing, training and environmental performance. This year’s awards were presented at special ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane on September 27th.

“We are delighted to receive these two awards,” comments Jean-Marc Galvez, President, Berry Consumer Packaging International.

“They ideally encapsulate two of the most important facets of our business – our people and our ability to innovate. It is through the calibre of our employees and our commitment to drive innovation in all our new product and material developments that we can continue to deliver the best and most sustainable solutions for our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release