The LX610e desktop inkjet label printer with integrated x/y cutting plotter. (Credit: DTM Print GmbH)

DTM Print, international OEM and solution provider for specialty printing systems, today announced the EMEA sales start of new the LX610e Color Label Printer, the latest product of US manufacturer Primera Technology, Inc.

The LX610e is the only full-colour, desktop label printer/plotter in the world that delivers photo-quality labels in any size and shape. It combines colour inkjet label printing at up to 4800 dpi with a built-in digital die-cutting mechanism. The printer features a built-in die-cutting knife blade for cutting labels into custom shapes and sizes and also a built-in “pizza-wheel” style cutter for horizontal cutting of labels.

LX610e includes an easy-to-use software for laying out print and cut files. That allows the fast production of custom labels of virtually any size or shape all in one process. Like any other desktop colour label printer the LX610e can also be fed with standard pre die-cut labels and tags for just printing.

The maximum print width of LX610e is 104 mm (4.1″) when using the die cutting function and 127 mm (5″) when using just the printing option on pre-die cut label materials.

Professional print businesses, label converters, advertising agencies, graphic design shops and other print providers will find the LX610e invaluable for producing accurate label samples, prototypes and short runs for client approval before ordering expensive hard-tooled or flexible dies. Small businesses can print their own short runs of hundreds or a few thousand custom labels, without incurring delays and die costs, while continuing to send their longer runs to label production shops. That provides them even more value and flexibility.

Two different types of ink are available for the LX610e Color Label Printer. Dye-based ink produces bright and vibrant colours that are perfect for prime label applications. Pigment-based ink prints labels that are slightly less bright but stand up to sunlight and water for years.

DTM Print provides customers a wide selection of inkjet label substrates including matte and glossy paper, polyester and polypropylene, all available as pre-die cut or continuous material. Die-cutting substrates with enhanced backing for digital cutting is also available and certified by DTM Print.

An innovative printer like LX610e is only as good as its software. That is why with every printer purchased a copy of PTCreate is available for free download. This highly intuitive software allows all typical print and cut functions, including import of images, drawing of circles, squares, ovals, rectangles, starbursts and more.

Upgraded software, called PTCreate Pro, is sold separately and extends the capabilities of LX610e by adding many additional tools, including layering, export of images and contour cutting around intricate artwork. An auto-trace cut function in PTCreate Pro is especially useful for printing and cutting complicated shapes and designs.

The LX610e Color Label Printer sells for € 2,495 (MSRP) and is available through authorised DTM Print resellers and distributors in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The PTCreate Pro software costs € 150 (MSRP) and is only available through the DTM Print web shop.

