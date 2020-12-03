The companies have created a multi-barrier casing for meat products through advanced recycling of post-consumer plastics

DSM, Sabic, Cepsa, Fibrant and Viscofan have developed a new meat packaging material from mixed post-consumer plastics. (Credit: RitaE from Pixabay)

DSM, Sabic, Cepsa, Fibrant and Viscofan have worked together to develop a new meat packaging material from mixed post-consumer plastics.

Via advanced recycling of post-consumer plastics, the companies have created a multi-barrier casing for meat products.

The newly developed sustainable casing, which was produced by Viscofan, features several layers of different polymers.

DSM Engineering Materials provides certified circular polyamide (PA) Akulon CRC-MB, while Sabic supplies certified circular polyethylene (PE) from its TRUCIRCLE portfolio of circular solutions.

Both products are based on used and post-consumer plastics, which are generally discarded as landfill or lost to incineration.

The advanced recycling will enable to convert used plastic into new feedstock. Later, it will be included into the production chain to deliver new virgin-quality materials.

DSM stated that its certified circular polyamide Akulon CRC-MB is manufactured through a value chain collaboration involving a range of partners applying a mass-balancing approach.

Sabic manufactures certified circular benzene, based on materials produced through feedstock recycling of mixed-used plastics. Cepsa will use these mixed-used plastics to produce certified circular phenol.

Later, Fibrant uses the phenol to produce certified circular caprolactam EcoLactam. It will be used by DSM to produce its certified circular polyamide.

Viscofan combines the certified circular polyethylene and polyamide to produce the multi-barrier film, which is suitable to create casings for different meat products.

DSM Engineering Materials performance polymers business lines vice president Jason Zhang said: “By introducing Akulon CRC-MB, DSM is taking an exciting next step in its sustainability journey.

“The co-development of a recycled-based film for packaging applications underlines DSM’s commitment to working closely with partners, customers and suppliers to realize a more sustainable value chain and economy.”

