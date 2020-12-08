The company intends to reduce CO2 emissions to improve energy efficiency and increase the share of renewable energy sources

DS Smith sites will be powered by green electricity in Croatia. (Credit: DS Smith)

Reducing carbon emissions is a key part of our new Now and Next Sustainability Strategy, by 2030 we will aim reduce our CO2 emissions against a 2015 baseline by 30% relative production. DS Smith in Croatia is leading the way in realising this target, by the 1st October, all DS Smith sites in Croatia will be powered by green electricity, equating to zero CO2 emissions.

Green power is a subset of renewable energy and represents those renewable energy resources and technologies that provide the highest environmental benefit. It is electricity produced from solar, wind, geothermal, biogas, eligible biomass, and low-impact small hydroelectric sources.

We know that renewable energy sources play a vital role in reducing CO2 emission into the atmosphere. That’s why we plan to reduce our CO2 emissions to improve energy efficiency and increasing the share of renewable energy sources.

Ana Soldo, General Manager – Packaging Division Croatia & Bosnia and Herzegovina, said: ¨One of our main goals at DS Smith is to be a leader in sustainability. Sustainable energy sources play an important role in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, which is why choosing ZelEn products is logical, socially responsible and good for the environment. DS Smith is a global leader in recycling, but also in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, taking care to use products and raw materials in production in a socially responsible manner. Every day, with our packaging solutions, we strive to reduce the number of trucks and the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Increasing energy efficiency and greater use of energy from renewable sources is our additional contribution to socially responsible behavior and a better future.¨

Source: Company Press Release