The new packaging solution will replace the individual euro-tag collars, applied to each can and then clipped onto the clip-strip

DS Smith designs new 100% recyclable packaging solution for WD-40. (Credit: DS Smith.)

Packaging solutions provider DS Smith has developed a 100% recyclable packaging solution for the multi-use product brand WD-40.

WD-40 develops multi-use products which are used in households and by trade professionals across the globe.

It has partnered with DS Smith for a sustainable solution, which would replace the individual euro-tag collars, applied to each can and then clipped onto the clip-strip.

DS Smith has designed a one-piece hand-erect dispenser pack, produced in a white E flute for WD-40.

The new solution provides individual shelves for the dispensing of spray cans, eliminating the difficult manual process of applying plastic euro-tags to each can. It will also help in saving labour costs.

WD-40 brand development manager Lucy Johnson said: “We’re excited to see this new solution displayed in major retailers’ across the country.

“We are constantly working to re-evaluate how we can reduce non-recyclable packaging while continuing to meet resource efficiency and improving our customers’ experience in shopping our product.”

The new packaging solution is easy to erect and fill, providing a safe and secure compartment for each can.

It has replaced 73,276 clip strips, 73,276 shelf hooks and 439,656 euro tags each year. The product achieved 22% uplift in outbound pallet using which it has also reduced CO2 emissions.

DS Smith said that the WD-40 logo and the pack’s slick and slim design is easily noticeable in aisles and attracts shopper and adds real brand value.

DS Smith senior business development manager Matthew Hall said: “We are thrilled to be able to work with WD-40 and support them in their goal to eliminate single-use plastics in the supply chain.

“This is a great example of how a sustainable solution can also enhance branding through innovative design & print.”

Earlier this month, the packaging firm collaborated with surface coating technology Touchguard to develop bacteria and virus-resistant sustainable cardboard packaging.