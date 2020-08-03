The new echo friendly coolers will replace the hauling plastic foam containers, which are increasingly being banned by the cities and states

DS Smith's 100% recyclable Greencoat coolers. (Credit: DS Smith/ Business Wire, Inc.)

UK-based packaging paper and recycling company DS Smith has introduced environmentally friendly alternative to plastic foam coolers.

The new 100% recyclable coolers are produced using the company’s proprietary Greencoat corrugated material, which is moisture-resistant and food-contact safe.

The new product will replace the hauling plastic foam containers, which are increasingly being banned by the cities and states.

DS Smith’s Greencoat coolers are made of sustainable and renewable paper fibre

DS Smith Sales, Marketing and Innovation for Packaging North America vice president Melanie Galloway said: “Our Greencoat cooler is a great example of DS Smith’s innovation and sustainability focus coming together to create a solution that redefines the disposable cooler market, and offers consumers a smart, eco-friendly choice for environments where contents need to stay cold, like on the sunny summer days we all enjoy.”

The biodegradeable Greencoat coolers are made of sustainable and renewable paper fibre that minimises the waste to landfills and carbon emissions.

The company said that the new coolers provide completely customisable printing for bespoke branding. It aims to ‘Redefine Packaging for a Changing World’.

Galloway added: “Polystyrene (Styrofoam) is often swept into rivers and oceans, and is one of the top items found in annual beach cleanups.

“Foam packaging materials break down into small indigestible pellets, which are mistaken for food by animals. That’s why many more local and state governments are prohibiting their use.

“DS Smith’s durable Greencoat cooler is the perfect Styrofoam replacement for any outdoor occasion, and keeps food and beverages cold, is fully recyclable, leak-proof, and helps the planet, people and animals.”

As Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Strategic Partner, the company focuses on providing sustainable packaging solutions that contribute to a circular economy through design, recyclability and by keeping products in use for longer period of time.

