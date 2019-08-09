Utilising the thermal properties of the expanded polypropylene (EPP) walls, the HOTBIN simply enhances what nature does naturally

Image: DS Smith Plastics USA has expanded e-commerce offering with efficient HOTBIN composter. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

DS Smith Plastics announced that the environmentally conscious HOTBIN composter is now available in the United States at hotbincomposting.com/us.

Since its launch in 2011, the HOTBIN has seen huge commercial success and has won Gold for “Best Compost Making Product” in the 2018 Great British Growing Awards, bringing a speedy and tidy composting alternative to the domestic market.

The HOTBIN Composter is an aerobic composting bin which reaches hot composting temperatures of 104-140°F allowing for the efficient and effective recycling of more waste types into compost in just 30-90 days. The HOTBIN can rapidly decompose a wide range of food and garden waste, including waste types avoided in traditional heaps such as cooked food, small bones and perennial weeds.

Hot composting temperatures are achieved naturally without the need for accelerators or a plug-in heat source. Utilizing the thermal properties of the expanded polypropylene (EPP) walls, the HOTBIN simply enhances what nature does naturally and locks in all of the heat produced by bacteria as a by-product of decomposition allowing the internal temperature and speed of breakdown to soar.

Fully enclosed, the HOTBIN is a tidy composting solution incorporating a bio-filter in a lid that reduces odors and the attraction of common composting pests. Compact and lightweight the HOTBIN can slot into any garden space. Easy to use, there’s no back-breaking turning or tumbling required, waste is simply added into the top and compost removed from the large door at the bottom.

The HOTBIN Composter is now available in the US to offer home and business owners an environmentally friendly method of recycling domestic food and garden waste into nutrient-rich compost for use in improving soil quality and growing more home grown produce.

DS Smith, Plastics Division is part of DS Smith Plc. —a £6,171 m plastics and packaging multinational with operations in 37 countries, employing 31,000 people.

