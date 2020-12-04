Touchguard patented technology is said to be effective across a range of bacteria and viruses including envelope viruses

DS Smith’s new virus resistant cardboard packaging will give additional safeguards for customers amid coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: DS Smith)

Packaging solutions provider DS Smith has partnered with surface coating technology Touchguard to develop bacteria and virus-resistant sustainable cardboard packaging.

DS Smith plans to launch the new range of sustainable cardboard packaging across its operations in Europe and North America.

The new Touchguard coating and packaging will be certified to AATCC100 (MOD) and ISO18184:2019 (MOD).

Touchguard inventor and CEO Julian Dugdale said: “Our partnership with DS Smith provides us with an opportunity to bring our patented Touchguard technology to the market at scale through its sustainable packaging offer.

“With its manufacturing reach across Europe and the US and an extensive e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods customer base, we will be able to offer a range of solutions to support changing consumer habits.”

Touchguard patented technology is said to be effective across a range of bacteria and viruses including envelope viruses, with a proven kill rate of 99.5% within 15 minutes. This eliminates the person-to-person transfer of infections like MRSA and E.coli, DS Smith said.

The technology, which is compliant with BfR36 recommendations for food-contact materials, will be used on bacteria and viruses including envelope viruses.

The packaging firm said that the new range will support the sustainable packaging market with scope across a variety of areas including e-commerce and food packaging.

DS Smith design and innovation director Alan Potts said: “Whilst it would never replace good hygiene practices and due care, this technology has the potential to bring a real and proven additional layer of protection to our customers and their consumers as packaging moves across the supply chain.

“Importantly, this technology maintains the sustainability of our products and it is 100% recyclable.”

Earlier this year, DS Smith teamed up with biodegradable polymer manufacturer Aquapak to develop the next-generation of packaging solutions.