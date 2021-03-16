The new packaging facilities will enable the company to meet the increasing demand from the customers in Poland and Italy

DS Smith to build two new packaging facilities in Poland and Italy. (Credit: Jens P. Raak from Pixabay)

UK-based packaging company DS Smith is set to invest £100m for the development of two new packaging facilities in Italy and Poland.

The combined investment in two advanced facilities will allow the company to meet the increasing demand from the customers in the region.

The advanced facilities, which will integrate new manufacturing technology, innovation and sustainable performance, are expected to commence operations within the next two to three years.

DS Smith stated that the investment follows significant growth over the past three years and supports the company’s plans for further organic growth.

The new sites will help the company to increase the capacity, as the sustainable paper-based packaging market expected to increase significantly due to the increased adoption of e-commerce and continued expansion in traditional food and drink markets.

DS Smith is also now focusing more on replacing single-use plastic with recyclable and paper-based packaging to meet the sustainable requirements of the market.

The acquisition of the new greenfield sites and planned facilities in Belchatov in Poland and Castelfranco Emilia in Italy will also help advance the local economy, said the company.

Last month, DS Smith introduced a new recyclable container to serve as an alternative to plastic bags.

The container, dubbed Greentote, is a reusable, moisture-resistant, modular and 100% recyclable container for grocery pickup or delivery.