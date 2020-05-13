DS Smith delivers packaging for safe transit of Ventilator Challenge UK’s ventilators

DS Smith has partnered with Ventilator Challenge UK. (Credit: DS Smith)

UK-based packaging firm DS Smith has partnered with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Chivas Brothers and Ventilator Challenge UK, a consortium of significant UK industrial, technology and engineering businesses to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ventilator Challenge UK selected DS Smith to deliver packaging for its ventilators, which are first government-approved, for the safe transit.

Ventilator Challenge UK communications director Rosa Wilkinson said: “We would like to express our thanks to DS Smith for its support in this project. Its speed and agility to design, manufacture and supply a packaging solution for the safe delivery of these ventilators was critical.”

As part of the initiative, the packaging firm has delivered different materials including three different sized boxes, labels, strapping kits and pallets as well as the co-ordinated production from multiple sites.

DS Smith donates 2,400 boxes to Chivas Brothers

Additionally, the packaging firm has donated 2,400 boxes for free to Chivas Brothers, which produced and distributed thousands of litres of hand sanitiser in Scotland.

Chivas Brothers manufacturing director Liam Donegan said: “It has never been more important to come together as a community, especially to help the most vulnerable and at-risk amongst us.”

For luxury manufacturer Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, DS Smith supplied a suitable packaging solution to transport the kits for visors and protective gowns to hospitals. The firm donated the kits to NHS frontline staff free of charge.

The 100% recyclable corrugated paper boxes for Rolls-Royce were designed to ship lightweight products and easy to seal with tape.

Last month, DS Smith has partnered with Ferrovial to donate 8,000 bins that are made of cardboard to hospitals in Burgos and Santander, Spain to collect the waste in hospitals.