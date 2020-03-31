The new packaging solution will allow the firms to comply with government guidance such as lockdown and social distancing

DS Smith develops new packaging solution for safer delivery. (Credit: DS Smith.)

UK-based sustainable packaging solutions provider DS Smith has developed a new packaging solution designed to supply emergency provision during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm has worked closely with food retailers across Europe to design, develop and produce the new box packaging.

The new packaging solution will allow the firms to comply with government guidance such as lockdown and social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease.

The food retailers will fill the boxes with essential goods such as food and medicine supplies and will be left on the doorstep of the customers.

DS Smith packaging CEO Stefano Rossi said: “We were approached by several of our food supply customers to design a new packaging solution that would maximise efficiency and provide everyday essentials to many of society’s most vulnerable.

“We worked very closely with our customers to design and produce a solution which allows for a ‘stack, drop and go’ approach that is more time-efficient, more hygienic and frees up time for more deliveries. Our sustainably designed solution is also fully recyclable at home.

“I’m extremely proud of the whole team at DS Smith; their determination to support these initiatives meant that we delivered a new design in under 24 hours. This was subsequently prototyped, tested, manufactured and delivered in less than a week.”

The home delivery service becomes essential for the people facing Covid-19 restrictions

With respect to the government rules on social distancing and protecting the most vulnerable, the new boxes can be stacked in the delivery vans, picked up and dropped off at the doorsteps of the customers.

DS Smith expects that the new home delivery service will become essential to the people who are facing Covid-19 movement restrictions.

