It comes at conclusion of a phase one investigation from the UK's Competition and Market Authority's into the sale of DS Smith's plastic division to Liqui-Box for a reported $585m

The agreement of the sale between DS Smith and Olympus Partners - which own Liqui-Box - occurred in March of this year (Credit: Pixabay)

The UK’s consumer watchdog has raised concerns over the proposed sale of DS Smith’s plastics division to Liqui-Box.

The department, which includes the Rapak and Worldwide Dispenser brands, had looked set to be sold for a reported $585m to Liqui-Box, which is owned by American investment firm Olympus Partners.

But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced today (19 July) that it had two key concerns following the first phase of its investigation into the deal.

It said Liqui-Box and DS Smith are two of the four main companies in UK that offer a specialist type of packaging called bag-in-box – a plastic bag that is inserted into cardboard boxes for transporting food and drink, or in serving boxed wine, for example.

CMA concerns over DS Smith sale to Liqui-Box

In a statement, the CMA said: “If the deal is allowed to go ahead as planned, the CMA is concerned it could create insufficient competition in the supply of these products, leading to their customers potentially having less choice and paying higher prices, especially as there are very few large suppliers in the UK.

“The CMA is also concerned that the reduction in competition could lead to lower quality products and/or a poorer service.”

It added that if the businesses are unable to address its concerns, the deal will be referred for an in-depth phase two investigation to be carried out by a group of independent CMA panel members.

A DS Smith spokeswoman said the company had “noted” the comments made by the CM.

She added: “The transaction is not conditional upon CMA approval and we continue to expect completion to occur during the second half of this calendar year.”