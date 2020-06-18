The new single-use cardboard/wood packaging will replace returnable metal containers for the car batteries

DS Smith’s new sustainable packaging for Groupe PSA car batteries. (Credit: DS Smith)

DS Smith Tecnicarton has designed a new sustainable packaging system for French car manufacturer Groupe PSA’s car batteries.

The new single-use cardboard/wood packaging is intended to replace returnable metal containers for the car batteries.

Featuring a triple-channel carton body anchored to a pallet using plastic clips, the new sustainable solution is designed to offer maximum protection for the batteries.

In addition to allowing to be stacked and possibility of printing, the new packaging is made from single-use timberboard to eliminate the costs of return, maintenance and cleaning, thus making it more sustainable.

In a press statement, DS Smith said: “The immobilization of the battery in the packaging is in charge of different elements such as metal hooks, wooden blocks or screws, among others, placed according to the reference to pack.”

The new packaging solution, which has Class 9 approval for dangerous goods, has been designed with focus on cost reduction and process optimisation throughout the supply chain, the firm noted.

New packaging eliminates the use of auxiliary packaging materials

Additionally, the new packaging allows for specific fixing systems to eliminate the use of auxiliary packaging materials such as strips, film while its battery immobilisation systems will facilitate the handling of the batteries and multi-reference packaging.

The company in a statement said: “At DS Smith Tecnicarton we design mixed packaging of maximum resistance for very bulky and/or heavy products, totally customizable according to the needs of each client with the aim of facilitating the transport and logistics of these industrial products.

“In addition, as they are available in very small manufacturing batches, they allow for a reduction in logistics costs, packaging filling/emptying times and packaging assembly processes.”

