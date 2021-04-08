The latest investment will enable the company to minimise energy consumption and paper waste generated during production

The corrugator wet-end. (Credit: BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH)

UK-based packaging company DS Smith has announced an investment of €16.7m for the expansion and modernisation of its site in Germany.

The site, which is located in Arnstadt of Thuringia, is being expanded to better serve fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and e-commerce customers.

DS Smith recently conducted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of construction work for the renovation and expansion of the facility.

According to the company, the work at the site will take place while production continues and will last for 12 months.

DS Smith Packaging Germany and Switzerland managing director Uwe Väth said: “We are very pleased that the expansion of our plant in Thuringia will enable us to significantly expand our offering for our customers in the e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.”

The latest investment, which is in line with the company’s new Now and Next sustainability strategy, will enable DS Smith to minimise energy consumption and paper waste generated during production.

During the first phase, DS Smith will expand the existing hall and install the latest-generation corrugator in the course of this year.

With a higher working width, the new corrugator will provide better paper utilisation, higher speed and optimised performance.

During the second phase, the company will install two new automated conveyor systems for the automation of the internal transport.

The site will also be included with another intermediate storage facility, which is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

DS Smith Packaging conventional north cluster director Jürgen Prinz said: “The Arnstadt plant is one of the most traditional sites in the packaging industry in Germany. The first corrugated board was produced here a good 90 years ago.

“With this investment, we are strengthening the future viability of the site and increasing the quality and delivery reliability of the products manufactured.”

Last month, DS Smith announced an investment of £100m for the development of two new packaging facilities in Italy and Poland.