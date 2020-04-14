The packaging firm has joined an initiative, launched by Ferrovial’s subsidiary Cespa, by donating 8,000 cardboard bins to two Spanish hospitals

DS Smith donates 8,000 cardboard bins to hospitals in Spain. (Credit: DS Smith.)

UK-based packaging firm DS Smith working with Ferrovial has donated 8,000 bins that are made of cardboard to hospitals in Burgos and Santander, Spain to collect the waste in hospitals.

Ferrovial’s municipal and environmental services subsidiary Cespa has implemented an initiative to manage the increase in waste, which has been produced in Spanish hospitals, as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The firm has joined the initiative by donating 8,000 cardboard bins to the Burgos University Hospital as well as the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital, in Santander.

DS Smith said that some autonomous regions and hospitals in the country have been forced to change their protocols to operate more than the current bins to manage the waste with packaging.

“Ferrovial requested to work with DS Smith, leading global provider of corrugated cardboard, due to its ability to produce a large number of cardboard bins in record time, in order to be able to meet this increase in demand,” the packaging firm said in a statement.

The cardboard bins do not need to be disinfected or cleaned

The initiative allows it to collect the disposable equipment of health workers, such as masks and gloves, as well as other equipment.

DS Smith said that the bins do not need to be disinfected or cleaned as they are made of cardboard, they can be destroyed after using them.

Recently, the packaging firm has implemented several precautionary measures at its paper mills located in Iberia to tackle COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.