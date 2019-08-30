The suitcase-look of the secondary placement designed by DS Smith ensures attention and easy handling

DS Smith develops ‘suitcases’ to display Maggi’s Food Travel Instant Cups Credit: DS Smith)

British display and packaging company DS Smith has developed an impact-resistant secondary placement in the form of stacked suitcases for Swiss food company Maggi’s ‘Food Travel’ Instant Cups.

The colourful design of stacked suitcases is intended to draw maximum attention on the sales floor, while also cutting stocking time for retailers.

According to DS Smith, today’s consumers are in favour of snacks that can keep up with their fast-paced daily lives.

The company has coined the slogan ‘Be on the go – like a pro’ for the seven varieties offering international specialities featuring characteristic spices and ‘authentic’ ingredients.

DS Smith has developed the secondary placement to draw instant attention

The suitcase-look of the secondary placement ensures immediate attention of customers and easy handling. An eye-catching pallet display has been used to promote the new sub-brand ‘Food Travel’ in food retailing.

The secondary placement from DS Smith resembles the shape of several stacked suitcases, a design the company hopes will put shoppers in a holiday mood.

The open suitcase lid is expected to direct the shoppers’ attention to the products. The company anticipates the clearly arranged products in the secondary placement will prompt consumers to pick up the cups and take a look through the full range of what’s on offer.

Produced in high-quality offset printing, the display from the British packaging company delivers an overall brand image and the creative presentation of the products designed to encourage impulse purchases.

Assembly in the shops is also simplified, as the products are already available in the suitcases. Retailers simply need to pull off the top and put up the poster.

DS Smith’s holistic display and packaging strategists were rewarded for their innovation with a German Packaging Award 2019.