Image: DS Smith Worldwide Dispensers’ new dispensing solution for the HOTBIN. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

DS Smith Worldwide Dispensers brought a new dispensing solution to the innovative aerobic composting bin, HOTBIN.

The popular HOTBIN, designed and manufactured by its sister company DS Smith Plastics’ Foam Products, has proved its innovation in making home composting quicker, simpler, and more efficient. This option comes on both HOTBIN models, the MK.2 and the Mini.

The HOTBINs have been designed to drain off and collect the precious liquid leachate that is naturally produced as a part of the composting process. The Foam Products faced the challenge to find a simple and customized dispensing solution that would prevent the leachate liquid being lost by continually seeping into the ground.

Flow rate, durability and easy fitting were among the factors why the tamper evident screw cap produced by Worldwide Dispensers was chosen. The new dispensing solution allows customers to simply tap it off and collect the free leachate when required.

Tamper evident screw cap has been re-designed by Worldwide Dispensers to fit rigid plastic and Bag-in-Box packaging and can be used with different types of dispensing glands. The external tamper evident ring is now visible from all angles, providing direct permanent evidence of initial opening.

Due to the improved mechanism of the adapter, it also offers better tightness (up to 10psi) and thus less probability of leakage to ensure product safety and integrity. Worldwide Dispensers’ screw cap can be irradiated, which allows extending the shelf life of aseptic filled products. The adapter is rigorously tested for liquid food and industrial applications.

