DS Smith’s new facility will produce more than 17 million ft² of lightweight recyclable packaging a day and 30,000 boxes an hour

DS Smith’s new box manufacturing plant in the US will produce fully recyclable boxes. (Credit: DS Smith)

UK-based packaging company DS Smith has opened a new box manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Indiana as part of its business expansion plan in the US.

The new 550,000ft² corrugated facility will be equipped to produce more than 17 million ft² of lightweight recyclable packaging a day.

DS Smith said that the new plant aims to meet the increasing demands for fully recyclable boxes and “fit-to-product” packaging that reduces costs and waste, by consumers and retailers.

The facility is equipped to produce about 30,000 boxes an hour and two billion ft² of recyclable packaging annually.

DS Smith Group CEO Miles Roberts said: “Our new facility in Indiana is unique to the U.S. market.

“With our innovative packaging design and focus on sustainable materials, we can support our customers’ needs in a changing world, no matter how sophisticated their requirements. We look forward to serving many of the global brands we work within Europe, as well as a range of new customers, with their U.S.-based packaging.”

DS Smith’s new box manufacturing plant to create 170 jobs

Expected to create 170 new jobs, the new facility will feature underground scrap conveyer system intended to reduce dust and noise.

DS Smith North America in packaging managing director Mark Ushpol said: “Our new box plant stands apart from the rest in the industry and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and machinery that relies on fully automated operations.

“Our talent and teams are free to focus on working directly with customers designing custom packaging that reduces system waste, drives sustainability and provides immediate value to the supply chain.”

The firm said that the sustainable boxes produced at the new facility will use 30% to 40% less fibre compared to what is traditionally used in the US.

